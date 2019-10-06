IMD issues thunderstorm warning for 16 Odisha districts

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued moderate thunderstorm and lightning alert for 16 districts of Odisha today.

The districts have been put on alert are Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Jharsugada, Angul, Dhenkanal, Khurda, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nuapada.

The warning has been issued till 7:30 pm.

“Moderate thunderstorm and lightning with light to moderate rainfall likely to continue at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Jharsugada, Angul, Dhenkanal, Khurda including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nuapada between 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm,” a bulletin issued by IMD read.

People in these districts have been advised not to venture outside during this period.

