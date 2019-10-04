IMD issues thunderstorm warning for 11 Odisha districts

By pragativadinewsservice
Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued moderate thunderstorm and lightning alert for 11 districts of Odisha today.

The districts have been put on alert are Mayurhanj, Keonjhar, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkanagiri, Nawarangpur and Kalahandi.

The warning has been issued till 10:30 pm.

“Moderate thunderstorm and lightning with light to moderate rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurhanj, Keonjhar, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkanagiri, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi,” a bulletin issued by IMD read.

People in these districts have been advised not to venture outside during this period.

