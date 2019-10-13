IMD issues thunderstorm and moderate rainfall alert for 19 Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre here issued a thunderstorm and moderate rainfall alert for 19 Odisha districts till 11:30 pm today.

The alert has been sounded for Nuapada, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Koraput, Malkanagiri, Puri, Mayurbhanja Nabarangpur , Kandhamal, Angul, Balasore, Keonjhar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal ,Jajpur, Bhadrak Nayagarh and Khurda districts.

“Moderate thunderstorm and lightning with light to moderate rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 7:30 pm to 11:30 pm today,” read the latest IMD bulletin.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.