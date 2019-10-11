IMD issues thunderstorm and moderate rainfall alert for 13 Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre here issued a thunderstorm and moderate rainfall alert for 13 Odisha districts till 7:15 pm today.

The alert has been sounded for Rayagada, Khurda (including Bhubaneswar), Cuttack, Kendrapara, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Puri, Nuapara, Bolangir, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur districts.

“Moderate thunderstorm and lightning with light to moderate rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 4:15 pm to 7:15 pm today,” read the latest IMD bulletin.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.