IMD issues lightning alert for 15 Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here issued lightning warning for 15 districts of Odisha till 1.30 PM today.

The alert has been sounded for Kandhamal, Bolangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Boudh, Sonepur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Cuttack, Khurda, Ganjam and Nayagarh districts.

“Moderate thundershower and lightning with one or two spells of intense rainfall likely to continue at one or two places over these districts till 1.30 PM, the IMD said in the latest bulletin.

Besides, heavy to very heavy rainfall warning has been issued for 9 districts today as cyclonic circulation formed over north-west Bay of Bengal is likely to turn into a low pressure in next 24 hours.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.