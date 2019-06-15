Illegal wooden plank laden pick-up van seized in Rourkela, two held

Rourkela: Forest department personnel seized an illegal wooden plank laden pick-up van from Sialakuda village in Banki range under Rourkela Forest Division last night.

Acting on a tip-off, the forest personnel conducted a surprise raid in the village and seized a Mahindra Bolero pick-up van (OD-14K-7085) laden with illegal wooden planks and arrested two persons involved in its transportation.

According to reports, Rourkela DFO Sanjay Kumar Swain received an input about the illegal transportation of wooden planks and directed Bonai ACF Dilip Sahoo to seize it.

In compliance with the direction, the Bonai ACF along with other personnel intercepted the vehicle at around 11 PM yesterday and arrested two person on-board. The cops also seized the wood and vehicle.

The arrested have been identified as Mushtaq Ansari (35) and Abshad Ansari (31). The seized wooden planks is estimated to worth around Rs 40,000, the forest department informed.