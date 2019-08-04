Illegal tobacco manufacturing units busted in Berhampur, six held

Berhampur: In a crackdown on illegal tobacco manufacturing units in Berhampur, Police today seized three illegal units and arrested six persons involved in the trade.

Acting on reliable inputs, a joint team of Bada Bazar and Sadar Police conducted simultaneous raids at Saguna Sahi, Borigaon and Bhutapalli areas and seized huge caches of gutka and other items used in manufacturing it.

Reportedly, police have seized around 72 bags of gutka along with other machinery estimated to worth over Rs 4 lakh.

During the raids, it was learnt that the tobacco manufacturing units were being run without licenses and the gutka were being packed in the foils of different branded companies before sending them to market for sale.

Following this, the police personnel apprehended six persons involved in running illegal tobacco manufacturing units in the ‘Silk City’.