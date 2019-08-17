Illegal stone mining: Khurda Tehsildar, Sadar IIC appear before STF

Bhubaneswar: Khurda Tehsildar and Sadar inspector-in-charge today appeared before the Crime Branch, Special Task Force (STF) over their alleged connection in the illegal stone mining activities in the district.

The investigating agency had earlier served notices to Khurda Tehsildar Subhendra Samal and Sadar police station IIC Bikram Keshari Jena. The two officials were served notices under Section 160 of the CrPC.

The CB has also registered a case and apprehended several anti-socials for operating illegal stone quarries in Khurda district.

According to the STF, IIC Jena is presumed to have knowledge about various illegal activities including that of stone quarrying and drug peddling that are active under the jurisdiction of his Khurda Sadar Police Station.

Meanwhile, both Jena and Samal had refuted the allegations stating that they are not involved with the matter and they have not provided anyone with any undue favours regarding the illegal activities.

Notably, Jena was also among 11 officers who have been nominated for police medal for Meritorious Service but he was not conferred with the Police Medal despite his name figuring in the list published on the eve of the ceremony.