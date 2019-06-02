Illegal sex determination: Pvt nursing home owner arrested in Nayagarh

Nayagarh: Police today arrested Sridhar Pradhan, owner of a private nursing home in Nayagarh, which was sealed by the district administration on Saturday night following allegations of illegal sex determination and pregnancy termination.

According to reports, the Nayagarh district administration and Health department had raided and later sealed a private nursing home in the area for illegally conducting sex determination and pregnancy termination yesterday night.

The raid was conducted the illegal activity was underway in the nursing home. The cops had also detained Pradhan and one of his assistants for interrogation into the allegations, reports said.

Also Read: Nursing home sealed in Nayagarh, 2 detained

It may be mentioned here that sex determination is illegal in India. Prenatal sex determination was banned in India in 1994, under the Pre-conception and Prenatal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act.