Illegal sawmill raided in Puri, officials face strong protest

Puri: Tension erupted at Kathuaredi area under Brahmagiri police limits in Puri district after owners and staffers of an alleged illegal sawmill protested against a joint raid here.

Reportedly, acting on reliable inputs, a joint team of Vigilance sleuths, police and forest department authorities conducted a raid on the illegal sawmill.

However, the officials faced strong opposition from the owner and his supporters at the unit.

While outcry was suspected to intensify, cops were deployed at the spot to prevent any untoward incident, sources said.