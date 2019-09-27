Illegal sawmill raided in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: Forest department on Friday morning conducted a raid on an illegal sawmill located near Basudevpur Women’s College in Bhadrak district.

A team of forest department officials in the presence of the District Collector conducted the raid on the illegal sawmill in Basudevpur area.

During the raid, the officials seized a huge cache of logs and machinery worth lakhs.

However, having a suspicion of the raid, the owner of the sawmill fled from the spot before he could have been apprehended.

On the other hand, officials have sealed the sawmill, sources said.