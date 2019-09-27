Illegal sawmill raided in Bhadrak

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Illegal sawmill raided
Representational Image
5

Bhadrak: Forest department on Friday morning conducted a raid on an illegal sawmill located near Basudevpur Women’s College in Bhadrak district.

A team of forest department officials in the presence of the District Collector conducted the raid on the illegal sawmill in Basudevpur area.

Related Posts

Report of “Plastic” Atta Surfaces in…

Cops foil dacoity bid in Jharsuguda, three held

Puri Admin Welcomes Tourists With A Smile On World Tourism…

During the raid, the officials seized a huge cache of logs and machinery worth lakhs.

However, having a suspicion of the raid, the owner of the sawmill fled from the spot before he could have been apprehended.

On the other hand, officials have sealed the sawmill, sources said.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Report of “Plastic” Atta Surfaces in…

Cops foil dacoity bid in Jharsuguda, three held

Puri Admin Welcomes Tourists With A Smile On World Tourism…

1 of 1,897