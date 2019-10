Bhadrak: Forest department and police officials conducted a joint raid at an illegal sawmill located in Icchapur Square in Bhadrak district today and seized timber worth lakhs.

Led by Ranger Ranjit Mohanty, a team of forest officials jointly conducted the raid on the illegal sawmill at Icchapur Square and seized a huge cache of logs and machinery worth lakhs.

Apart from Forest Ranger Amarendra Rout, Agarpada Ranger Basant Majhi, and other personnel were present during the raid.