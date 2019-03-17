Illegal liquor seized in Nabarangpur, 4 bootleggers held

CrimeState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Illegal liquor seized in Nabarangpur
7

Nabarangpur: Excise sleuths arrested four bootleggers including a woman and seized illegal liquor from them during raids at several villages in Nabarangpur district.

The arrested were identified as Purna Chandra Bisoi of Chirama village, Gopinath Jani of Pandikosha village, Meghanada Harijan of Saukiguda village, and Tarabati Rajagana of Parua village.

Related Posts

Man critical in younger brother’s attack over property…

Girl students walk 5 km to complain before Mayurbhanj…

Maoist camp busted in Kandhamal

A total of around 44 litres of country-made liquor was seized from the arrested persons.

While cases have been registered against the arrested persons, they have been forwarded to the court, sources in the police said.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.