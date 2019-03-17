Illegal liquor seized in Nabarangpur, 4 bootleggers held

Nabarangpur: Excise sleuths arrested four bootleggers including a woman and seized illegal liquor from them during raids at several villages in Nabarangpur district.

The arrested were identified as Purna Chandra Bisoi of Chirama village, Gopinath Jani of Pandikosha village, Meghanada Harijan of Saukiguda village, and Tarabati Rajagana of Parua village.

A total of around 44 litres of country-made liquor was seized from the arrested persons.

While cases have been registered against the arrested persons, they have been forwarded to the court, sources in the police said.