Illegal Liquor Bar Raided In Berhampur, Two Held

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
bar arid
8

Berhampur: Police today raided an illegal liquor bar in Digapahandi area of Ganjam district and seized a huge cache of foreign liquor from the spot.

Acting on a tip-off, Digapahandi Police this morning conducted a raid on the illegal unit which was operating without a valid license in Dengaosta area of the Silk City.

Related Posts

Indian striped hyena found critical in Malkangiri, dies

Girl Raped, Impregnated On Pretext Of Marriage In Berhampur;…

Drug peddler nabbed in Angul, cash & brown sugar seized

During the raid, the cops seized 56.54 litres of foreign liquor, Rs 16,500 in cash and a refrigerator from the spot.

The owners of the bar identified as Balakrushna Bisoyi and Bishnu Dora have been taken into police custody for running the unit without a valid license, informed sources.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Indian striped hyena found critical in Malkangiri, dies

Girl Raped, Impregnated On Pretext Of Marriage In Berhampur;…

Drug peddler nabbed in Angul, cash & brown sugar seized

1 of 1,720