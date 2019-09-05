Illegal Liquor Bar Raided In Berhampur, Two Held

Berhampur: Police today raided an illegal liquor bar in Digapahandi area of Ganjam district and seized a huge cache of foreign liquor from the spot.

Acting on a tip-off, Digapahandi Police this morning conducted a raid on the illegal unit which was operating without a valid license in Dengaosta area of the Silk City.

During the raid, the cops seized 56.54 litres of foreign liquor, Rs 16,500 in cash and a refrigerator from the spot.

The owners of the bar identified as Balakrushna Bisoyi and Bishnu Dora have been taken into police custody for running the unit without a valid license, informed sources.