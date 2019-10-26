Illegal gun manufacturing unit busted in Boudh, two held

Sonepur: Police busted an illegal gun manufacturing unit at Kushang village under Harbhanga police limits in Boudh district today and arrested two persons in this connection.

The accused persons have been identified as Nirmal Joshi (33) of Bagicha Sahi and Ramesh Behera (76) of Kushang village.

“Following information about smuggling of the illegal firearms near Tel river, a raid was conducted and Nirmal Joshi was apprehended along with seizure of one country-made pistol and one half-made pistol. He was about to deliver the consignment of illegal firearms in Sonepur area,” informed Sonepur SP, Devi Prasad Dash at a presser here.

After eliciting information from Joshi about the illegal gun-manufacturing unit, a seven-member team led by Sonepur SP, raided the house of Ramesh Behera and arrested him.

A country-made gun, two half-made guns, some single barrel guns, iron barrels, gunstocks, choppers, hacksaw and other materials used in the gun making were seized from the spot.

Police have registered a case against the accused persons under relevant Sections of the Arms Act and launched a probe. The duo has been forwarded to the court today, sources added.

