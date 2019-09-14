Illegal foreign liquor seized in Koraput, one held

Koraput: Police on Friday arrested a person from Kakiriguma area in the district and seized a huge quantity of illegal foreign liquor from him.

The arrested person has been identified as Ramesh Chandra Bisoi, a native of Kakiriguma village.

Acting on the direction of Kakiriguma IIC Dhiren Patnaik, a team led by Sub-Inspector Himanshu Sekhar Benia conducted raid in the house of Bisoi and seized 47 bottles of foreign liquor stored from his house.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case against Bisoi and forwarded him to court.

