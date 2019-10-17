Illegal Firecrackers Factories Raided In Mayurbhanj, Two Held

Mayurbhanj: In pursuance to crackdown illegal firecracker manufacturing factories, Baisinga Police conducted multiple raids in Bachuripada Area in Mayurbhanj district today.

During the raid, the police personnel seized about 100 kg of explosives and more than 100 kg firecrackers and raw materials from the spots.

A total of six cases (216, 217, 218, 219, 220, 221/19) u/s 336/286 IPC/ 9B I E Act/ 5 under Odisha Fire Works and Loud Speakers Act have been registered against six accused persons by Baisinga PS.

During raid at Bachuripada village under Baisinga PS limits police have seized White Powder – 20 KG, Black Powder – 30 KG, Silver Powder – 10 KG, Finished Fire Works- 05 Quintals (12 Pkt), Preparatory Materials – 03 Quintals, from the houses of Barun Kumar Sahu, Laxmidhar Sahu, and Navendra Sahu.

In this connection, Baisinga PS Case No-223,224,225/ 19 U/s 336/286 IPC/9B IE Act/5 of Odisha Fire Works and Loudspeaker Act has been registered and Barun ku Sahu & Laxmidhar Sahu arrestedm, the police said.

Besides, a vehicle bearing Regd No- OR-01T-9882 (Mahindra Maxima) loaded with White powder- 93 KG, Silver powder – 33 KG, Iron Dust- 05 KG, Yellow Powder- 45 KG, Jute Thread – 01 Quintal, Empty earthen Kumpa – 900 pieces were seized while the truck driver fled leaving the vehicle behind.

In this connection Baisinga PS Case No-226/ 19 U/s 336/286 IPC/9B IE Act/5 of Odisha Fire Works and Loudspeaker Act has been registered against the driver and owner, the police added.