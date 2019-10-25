Illegal Firecracker Manufacturing Unit Busted In Bhadark, One Held

Bhadrak: Police today busted an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit at Haladi Diha bypass road in Bhadrak district and seized a huge quantity of explosive materials.

The Puruna Bazar police have arrested one person, identified as Gora Khan, of the same locality, in this connection.

Acting on several complaints about the operation of the illegal firecracker making unit, police had conducted a raid and busted the illegal unit of Khan and arrested him.

Police also seized a large quantity of explosive materials that were about to be used for making firecrackers. The seized haul of products included gun powder, metal black powder, iron dust, earthen pots and a large number of empty packets of crackers.

A case under relevant Sections has been registered in this regards and further investigation into the matter is currently underway, sources said.

