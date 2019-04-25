Illegal arms manufacturing unit: Cops to seek Nrusingha Nayak’s remand

Bhubaneswar: Khandagiri police will move to a local court on Thursday seeking remand of Nrusingha Nayak, who was arrested on April 15 for running an illegal arms manufacturing unit inside a government quarter in the city.

Notably, Nayak, who works as a maintenance supervisor at OUAT, was arrested by the Khandagiri police following a tip-off about illegal arms manufacturing inside a government quarter at OUAT Colony.

During the search, a massive cache of explosive materials like iron nails, gun powder, three country-made pistols were seized from the spot.

The police during the interrogation will try to ascertain the other accused involved in the crime. This apart, the cops will question him about the procurement of the explosive materials and to whom he was selling the weapons.