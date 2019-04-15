Illegal arms manufacturing unit busted in city, one held

Bhubaneswar: Police on Monday busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit operating inside a government quarter in Bhubaneswar and arrested one person in this connection.

The accused has been identified as Nursingha Nayak, an employee at the city-based Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) and a native of Sarakantala village in Dumduma area.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the government quarter allotted to accused Nayak at OUAT Colony under Khandagiri police limits and seized the illegal arms manufacturing unit.

During the raid, officials seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition including, gun powder, three partially constructed guns, live bullets, and explosive materials.

Nayak is undergoing police interrogation and a case has been registered against him. Further investigation into the case is underway, sources in the police said.