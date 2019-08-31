Ill woman carried on cot due to poor road connectivity

Rayagada: A critically ill woman was carried on a cot for nearly 15 km from Denguni village in Rayagada district due to lack of motorable road and adequate transport facility in the region.

The woman, identified as Hundari Sikaka of Denguni village in Rayagada district.

According to sources, the woman complained of illness following which family members of the woman carried her on a cot as the motorway was washed due to the rain. Hundari was carried for nearly 15 kilometres by her family members.

She was then admitted to the hospital in Muniguda. Reportedly, doctors have stated her health condition to be stable.