IIT student commits suicide by jumping off from hostel roof

Twin City
By pragativadinewsservice
IIT student commits suicide
Bhubaneswar: A student of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) here allegedly committed suicide by jumping off from the six-storey hostel building on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Chirag Jain of Maharashtra. Chirag was a 2nd-year B-tech student. He was staying at Mahanadi Hall of the resident hostel in the campus.

According to the initial report, Chirag had sustained injuries after he allegedly jumped off from the six-storey building of the hostel. He was immediately rescued and rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

While the exact cause behind the death of the youth is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that he might have committed suicide.

Police have registered a case and launched a probe into the incident.

pragativadinewsservice
