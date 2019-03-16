IIT, NISER students participate in Ekamra Walks

By pragativadinewsservice
Bhubaneswar: Ekamra Walks has not only provided the visitors a gateway to history, culture, traditions of Odisha’s golden past, but created a nice platform to make lasting friendship among the walkers.

Prasenjit, a frequent visitor to the Ekamra Walks today also observed that even for localities and city residents of Bhubaneswar the weekly heritage and cultural tours have given a new learning experience to re-discover our glorious past and the essence of the Odia pride. Today’s walk was participated by students from IIT and NISER Bhubaneswar along with general visitors.

Chaitanya, a B.Tech final year student from IIT Bhubaneswar said “I had never been to any place in Odisha as I did not have any company to go and explore places. However, Monks, Caves and Kings under the Ekamra Walks has given a new dimension to my understanding and I will be requesting all my friends from IIT and NISER Bhubaneswar to explore Odisha through initiatives like Ekamra Walks.

Soumya, a researcher from National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), who is born in this city and studied also in the State Capital, said “in the past I have visited Udayagiri-Khandagiri more than 30 times, but today’s experience in the group by Ekamra Walks team was totally a new one and I would now be interested to come to this particular walk and other walks of Ekamra in future as the experience was unique.”

Vimal, a research associate from NISER said “I have read somewhere about Emperor Kharavela, but today after seeing the monument and listening to the guide I am really overwhelmed with the stories associated with the Twin Hills of Udayagiri and Khandagiri. It was indeed a wonderful experience.”

Rojalin, a researcher from NISER Bhubaneswar, an Odia and native from Bhubaneswar paid her first visit to the Twin Hills of Khandagiri and Udayagiri. “I am really surprised to stumble upon such a huge wealth of history, archaeology, culture and tradition at the historic caves. I will come again and again and join other walks under the umbrella of Ekamra Walks.

