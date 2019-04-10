IIT Bhubaneswar to partner with Japan’s AOTS

Bhubaneswar: Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar is going to partner with the Association for Overseas Technical Co-operation and Sustainable Partnerships (AOTS), an organisation for human resources development to promote technical co-operation.

The AOTS is established under the Japanese Government, Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) and currently functions as their policy implementations organizations in the field of Industry and HR Development in developing countries as well as implements some self-sustainable-social business based projects in co-operation with Japanese companies.

While welcoming the delegates, Prof RV Rajakumar, the director of the institute said, “The partnership will have a strong focus towards professional development of students, the creation of multiple academic and business opportunities, including events to promote education, internships and employment for students.”

“ We would want to explore the broader -options beyond. The synergies are going to be greatly beneficial for both the nations for their new technological developments which will be of paramount importance. IIT Bhubaneswar would also explore collaboration in areas like Robotics, Augmented and Virtual Reality, Energy Climate Change and other areas,” he added.

Also present at the discussion were Prof RK Panda, the Dean (R & D) and Head of School of Infrastructure, Prof Sujit Roy, Head of School of Minerals, Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, Prof Swarup Kumar Mahapatra (Dean, Continuing Education, Dean Alumni Affairs and International Relations), Dr Sandeep Pattnaik, Head, School of Earth, Ocean & Climate Sciences and Dr Arun Kumar Pradhan, Head, Career Development Cell, IIT Bhubaneswar.