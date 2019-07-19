IIT Bhubaneswar to hold orientation programme for M. Tech, M. Sc students

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar will conduct an orientation programme for students who registered for Ph.D and PG courses tomorrow (July 20).

The aim of the programme is to welcome and orient the students to the systems of the institute, i.e., to academic, extra-academic and hostel activities of the institute.

Director Prof. R.V. Raja Kumar will address the fresher batch on 20th July 2019 at 10 am followed by Prof. V.R. Pedireddi, Dean, Student Affairs and Dr P.R. Sahu, Dean, Academic Affairs at the ground floor common hall of the new Brahmaputra Halls of residence. President Gymkhana will address the students.

In addition, there is a Fresher’s got talent” programme on 12th August for PG students at Brahmaputra Halls of Residence at IIT Bhubaneswar.

Prof Raja Kumar said that the M. Tech and Ph.D students constitute an important class of students who have done well in their Bachelors, proved themselves typically in the university system and come to IIT for specializing in a narrow area of their domain.

Most of them either join in R&D organizations or educational institutions of the country or thus add to the R&D pool of the country. He said that with the objective of help rising this R&D pool of the nation, last year the institute started three new programmes in M Tech. Prof Kumar said that the institute also implemented EWS reservation for M Tech and MSc students.

By 5 pm about 197 M. Tech students and 88 MSc students reported at the institute for admission and Registration. Prof Kumar said that the number has significantly raised this year. On 15th of this month, the institute inaugurated an 800 seated Brahmaputra Hall of Residence for boys and 400 seated Ganga Hall of Residence for girls, by Prof Ganeshi Lal, Governor of Odisha. The fresh M Tech and MSc students are allotted accommodations in these Halls of Residences.