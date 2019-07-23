IIT Bhubaneswar to hold month-long orientation programme for B.Tech students

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar will hold a month-long Rejuvenation and Orientation (R&O) programme for B.Tech students.

The Rejuvenation and Orientation Programme for the newly admitted B.Tech students will begin on July 24 with the address by IIT Director Prof. RV Raja Kumar.

Today, about 402 B.Tech students reported at the institute. Prof R.V. Raja Kumar said that the intake and number admitted have been significantly raised this year.

On July 15, the institute’s 800 seater Brahmaputra Hall of Residence for boys and 400 seater Ganga Hall of Residence for girls were inaugurated by Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal. The fresh B.Tech students are allotted accommodations in these Halls of Residences.

The IIT Director congratulated and welcomed all the newly-admitted students and said, “We strongly believe that the admission into the B.Tech programme at IIT Bhubaneswar is actually the beginning of a challenging and rewarding professional journey.”

“It paves the way to the real empowerment of a student in the chosen domain towards an ambitious future, rather than a foregone ambition of getting admitted into an IIT. IIT Bhubaneswar is committed to providing its students with holistic education for producing tomorrow’s leaders by nurturing their personality, encouraging creativity, innovative mind-set and capability in Science & Technology, Humanities, Management and other domains of human excellence. I wish the students, a meaningful, memorable and rewarding stay at IIT Bhubaneswar,” he added.

The R&O programme conceptualized by Prof. RV Raja Kumar is an unique programme aimed at helping the students to change over from the unhealthy effects of the examination centric coaching for the JEE (Adv) test to true education which empowers a student.

That is, it helps a fresher B.Tech student to unlearn the whatever unhealthy practices they were subjected earlier, and to put them on the course of real education.

There will be an English Language diagnostic Test (Written and Listening) specially designed and developed by the Institute for the Undergraduate Students on the same day aiming to make the students appraised about their own weaknesses. In addition, the wellness centre has organized counselling session for the fresher in order to help them understand the nuances of campus life at IIT Bhubaneswar.