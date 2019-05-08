IIT Bhubaneswar Ready To Help JEE (Advanced) Aspirants In Registration

Bhubaneswar: Indian Institute Of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar is ready to facilitate the aspirants from Odisha to carry on online registration for JEE Advanced Examination Registration.

Notably, the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) has announced an extension of the deadline for the JEE (Advanced) Registration from May 9 to 14, 2019.

As per the directive of Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister, MHRD for facilitating the aspirants from Odisha to carry on online registration for JEE Advanced Examination Registration, IIT Bhubaneswar has established a special help desk in the E-class room (#103), Lab Complex (LBC), permanent campus.

The payment registration can be made online from 10th May up to 15th May 2019. This facility is applicable to all Odisha students who have qualified for JEE (Advanced) Examination-2019 and are interested in registration for JEE ( Advanced) particularly those who do not have the internet facility at their place and can avail this opportunity at the designated counter in IIT Bhubaneswar.

“First of all, we would like to assure that all probable support from our end is being extended to the all the JEE aspirant students from Odisha as per the directive of Shri. Prakash Javadekar, Honourable Union Minister, MHRD, Govt. of India. As you all are aware that the severe cyclone, “FANI” has caused severe damages to the infrastructure and vegetation leaving aside the people of the state without water, electricity, food and no mobile network, so looking into the grievous situation, we at IIT Bhubaneswar could restore all facilities including internet and have established a special helpdesk. We are also running a special bus service from the city to the campus for facilitating transportation of the candidates. At this difficult hour of crisis that the state is going through, we at IIT Bhubaneswar are committed to standby and extend all possible support from our end as assured by Shri. Prakash Javadekar, Honourable Union Minister, MHRD, Govt. of India,” said Prof. RV Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar.

The buses will start at 9:00 am and 2:00 pm: from Patia Square via Jaydev Vihar – Khandagiri to IIT Bhubaneswar campus. The return buses from campus are available at 12 noon, 4.00 pm and 6.00 pm. The detailed schedule of the buses is made available on the web-portal: http://www.iitbbs.ac.in/

Also Read: JEE (Advanced) registration date extended till May 14 in Odisha, IIT Bhub to help aspirants