IIT Bhubaneswar Ranked 131 In Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2019

Bhubaneswar: IIT Bhubaneswar has been ranked 131 out of 417 Institutes representing 27 countries in Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2019.

The Times Higher Education Rankings are one of the popular global performance tables that judge research-intensive universities across all their core missions: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

From the Indian scenario, the institute has been ranked 13th out of 49 Indian Institutions and 1st in the state of Odisha. The Institute has been ranked at 3rd position in research citations in India.

According to the Asia University Rankings, they use 13 carefully calibrated performance indicators to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons, trusted by students, academics, university leaders, industry and governments, they are recalibrated to reflect the attributes of Asia’s Institutions.

Speaking on the Occasion, Prof. R.V. Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar said, “At the institute, we are focusing on quality education, research and have been encouraging the faculty and students to carry on effective and object-oriented research in all areas especially in thrust areas defined by the institute. We also look forward to going one more step further engaging in advancing knowledge, driving the economy, and recognising the transformative power of academic research. It is very satisfying to note THE rank the institute at the third position on research citation in the country. A citation can be considered as an acid test for research quality and personally, I would like the Institute to further scale-up new heights. We are committed to making IIT Bhubaneswar a top-notch research hub locally, nationally and internationally.”

