IIT Bhubaneswar Hosts Second Alumni Meet At Its Campus

Bhubaneswar: The 2nd Alumni Meet of IIT Bhubaneswar was hosted in its sprawling campus from 12th-14th April marking 10 years of IIT Bhubaneswar’s glorious inception.

The campus was abuzz as the event witnessed active participation from alumni ranging across various batches from B.Tech, M.Tech, and Ph.D. from across the country. The Alumni diaspora in the US and the UK also connected over video conference to participate in this celebration.

The 3-day long extravaganza started traditionally with the lighting of the lamp by Prof. R.V. Raja Kumar, Director of the Institute, Cdr. V.K Jaitly, Chief Guest of the Evening, Shri Swarup Kumar Mohapatra, Dean of Alumni Affairs and International Relations, and other officials from the Alumni Affairs body of the college.

Prof. R.V.Raja Kumar, Honorable Director, IIT Bhubaneswar, Chief Guest of the Evening Cdr. V.K Jaitly, Prof. Swarup Kumar Mohapatra, Dean of Alumni Affairs and International Relations, IIT Bhubaneswar and Ms. Lipsa Bharati, President, Alumni Association welcomed the alumni and appreciated their zeal to assemble for the meet despite their busy schedule and called for greater participation of alumni for the development of the Institute as many hold positions of responsibility in various government organizations, PSUs, private sector, academic institutions and have also been recognised as emerging entrepreneurs in the global front, enabling creating of jobs.

Speaking at the occasion, Prof. R.V. Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar, said, “We at IIT Bhubaneswar are keen that we provide all of our past students’ platforms to stay connected amongst themselves and also stay committed to the Institute and students across different batches including the present students. Also, the Institute likes to leverage from the strength of the growing alumni base by engaging them into Institutional systems including mentoring of students on campus in different innovative ways. We are also proud of the achievements of our alumni. We would also like to thank all our alumni students for showing immense support towards the institute through various initiatives even after passing out.

On the occasion, Cdr. V.K. Jaitly, he too pledged help including connecting to IIT Kharagpur foundation and PAN IIT associations.

Shri Swarup Kumar Mohapatra, Dean of Alumni Affairs and International Relations, IIT Bhubaneswar said, “Through its diverse student body, IIT BBSR not only provides its students a holistic education but also instills in them a concern for the society and an appreciation of education as a tool for creating social change. The IIT Alumni demonstrate these values and have been supporting their alma mater through various initiatives. It is now time to scale up the alumni engagement manifold. In fact, currently, IIT Bhubaneswar hosts regular Ask Your Alumni webinar sessions for students. An entire Alumni online platform for Alumni-Students-Faculty collaboration has been set up by the Alumni Association for seamless connect”

The evening was followed by student-organized immersive interactions of Alumni and students where they could relive their memories and connect with everything contemporary. On the second day, the program started with open house Ask Your Alumni in the US & UK sessions, Ask Your Alumni Live, followed by Panel Discussions with IIT Bhubaneswar’s Entrepreneur Alumni on building systems for fostering the spirit of entrepreneurship in campus and how Alumni can immensely contribute to it. Alumnus Mr. Sanka Aravind, the Co-Founder of bike taxi Rapido and enlisted under Forbes 30 U 30 committed to wholehearted support in mentoring students for this. The other panellists including Mr. Karthikeyan (Co-founder of Wa2cook), whose start-up has been selected in Mass Challenge, a top global accelerator, Mr. Pratik Pattnaik (Founder TorrDroid), Mr. Tushar Gautam (Founder of Vasitars’) which has received INR 3.5 Cr funding from GAIL recently and Mr. Ashwini Pandey(Founder Celllark). The last session of the day was a Panel Discussion on all the expectations that IIT Bhubaneswar has from its Alumni and vice versa. The objective was for IIT Bhubaneswar and its Alumni to collaborate and jointly work on research, academics and mentoring. The evening ended with a gala dinner hosted by the Director. This interaction was vastly important for the juniors to get connected with their alumni. The present batch of students had organized a Food Fest on the campus for the dinner. The night was truly owned by the splendorous cultural performances put forth by the students as a tribute to their senior alumni friends.

The third day started with an upbeat trek by entire Alumni contingent, faculty, and students, to the nearby Barunei Hills. Climbing heights together helped all these stakeholders of the Institute further bond with each other. On the third day, a Pan-IIT Panel & Networking, AGM, farewell ceremony was organized followed by lunch. Everyone bid an emotional farewell to each other and their beloved Alma Mater, IIT Bhubaneswar with a promise to meet again and with a conviction to contribute back to the Institute through regular webinars, research, and academic partnerships.

