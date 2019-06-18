IIT Bhubaneswar holds Open House for JEE rank holders, aspirants

Bhubaneswar: More than 150 students and parents participated in the Open House JEE Counselling and interaction organised by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

Welcoming the students who qualified the JEE (Advanced) 2019 and those who will be appearing in 2020, IIT Director Prof. RV Rajakumar gave an in-depth overview into the evolution of the IIT system in India. He also talked about the 1st, 2nd and 3rd generation IITs, and IIT education in general.

He emphasised that the UG education in IIT’s is at par with any of the global class institutions in the world. He also spoke about the rapid strides being made by IIT Bhubaneswar on several fronts, including education, infrastructure, research, and innovative steps.

Prof. P.K. Sahu, Dean (Academic Affairs) gave an introduction to programs of study while Dr. C. Bhamidipati, Chairman JEE Cell, IIT Bhubaneswar presented general procedures to be followed for admission and counselling at IITs.

The inclusion of supernumerary seats for female students from 2018 as per the policy of the Central Government, aimed at bringing gender balance in engineering education was highlighted.

The girl students were also counselled by the JEE help desk team to fill as many choices as possible to maximize their chances of getting a seat in IITs. Various schemes of financial assistance including “Vidyalaxmi” scheme introduced last year by MHRD, Govt. of India including the “Kalinga Sikshya Saathi Yojana” by Govt. of Odisha for Odisha based students were presented by the SBI team at the event.