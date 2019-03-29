IIT Bhubaneswar carries out plantation drive

Bhubaneswar: IIT Bhubaneswar in association with Syndicate Bank carried out an external plantation drive from the IIT main gate (Khudupur Square) to NISER Square along the Jatni-Argul road yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof RV Rajakumar, Director of IIT Bhubaneswar, said, “With this initiative, we would like to set an example to the citizens and particularly motivate the nearby villagers to contribute to the protection of the environment as active stakeholders. We see this as a great means for all of us to give back to our mother nature by contributing to a sustainable ecosystem.”

“We at IIT Bhubaneswar are committed to building a green campus and have achieved fairly good success in this endeavour, and it will continue. This initiative, I am sure would help in creating more awareness among the general public about the importance of growing trees to prevent global warming and thereby reducing pollution,” he added.

Prof Rajakumar also thanked the Syndicate Bank for joining the initiative and shouldering the plantation drive.

Institute members, faculties, staff and Regional Manager of Syndicate Bank KC Tudu along with his staff members participated in the plantation drive.