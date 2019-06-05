IIT Bhubaneswar Carries Out Plantation Drive On Eve Of World Environment Day

Bhubaneswar: On the eve of World Environment Day, IIT Bhubaneswar organised a plantation drive inside the campus aimed at campaigning for green culture and promoting a greener ecosystem.

The drive was inaugurated by Prof R.V. Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar. The plantation will thus provide a pollution-free atmosphere to the residents inside the campus.

“We at IIT Bhubaneswar are committed towards building a green campus, we have achieved a fairly good amount of success in this endeavour, and the same will continue. We aim to create a good sense of social responsibility towards our Mother Nature and eco-friendliness among our students through this initiative. Through such initiatives, we would like to set an example to our students and particularly motivate the residents to contribute to the protection of the environment as active stakeholders, who would like to give back to our mother nature by contributing to a sustainable ecosystem. The cycling culture adopted by students at our Institute is a glaring example of the wellness aspect and greener environment. This initiative, I am sure would help in creating more awareness about the importance of growing trees to prevent global warming and thereby reducing pollution,” said Prof R.V. Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar.

The plantation of the trees was successfully carried out as per the planned schedule. Many plant saplings of different types and large size were planted during the plantation drive.

The plantation saw active participation from the Institute members, faculties, staff, their respective families and students. Also participated in the drive were Prof. V. R. Pedireddi, Dean-Student Affairs, Col (Dr) Subodh Kumar, Registrar, Dr. M. Sabarimalai Manikandan, Pic (Horticulture).

Through today’s event, the students and residents felt intimately connected with nature in their efforts of building a greener campus. The seeds of social and environmental responsibility sown at Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar is sure to bear fruit in the near future and go a long way.

