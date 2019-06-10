IIT BBS to hold Open House for JEE Advanced rank holders on June 18

Bhubaneswar: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar will conduct an Open House on June 18 for JEE Advanced rank holders and prospective students preparing for JEE examinations.

The live counselling session which aims to facilitate the students with the requisite information to help them make the right career choices will be held at IIT BBS’s permanent campus at Argul, Jatni.

During the open day, the students and their parents can explore various departments, see the facilities, and interact with the faculties to get a feel of the IIT system. The counselling session will commence from 9:30 am with few general talks on IIT education and admission process with an introduction to programs of study and campus life at IIT Bhubaneswar.

This will be followed by a question and answer session, designed specifically to help the students in making a correct and informed choice in their career. Special counselling is planned for prospective female candidates by the helpdesk team of the Institute to clarify their queries, particularly on seat allocation through female supernumerary quota.

IIT Bhubaneswar has been organising JEE Open house and a helpdesk, particularly for female students since 2017. Students from all over India participate in the session for clarifications.

“Our motto is to facilitate the students with requisite information which will help to make the right career choices and give them a hands-on experience of the IIT system,” said IIT Bhubaneswar Director Prof. RV Raja Kumar.

Students interested in attending the session can register their names by visiting the official website of IIT Bhubaneswar http://www.iitbbs.ac.in.