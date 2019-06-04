IFS officer Arun Sahu from Odisha appointed Ambassador of India to Trinidad, Tobago

Bhubaneswar: Senior Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Arun Kumar Sahu from Odisha was appointed as the Ambassador of India to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday.

A 1996 batch IFS officer, Sahu is presently posted as the Deputy High Commissioner of India to Canada. Prior to his Canada appointment, he was in New Delhi as Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs and Deputy Director General, Indian Council for Cultural Relations. As a diplomat, he has served in Indian Embassies in Beijing, London and Tehran.

Sahu holds a Master’s Degree into n War in Modern World from King’s College London and a Master’s degree in Linguistics from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. He is an alumnus of Ravenshaw College, Ravenshaw Collegiate School in Cuttack and Chandra Sekhar Behera Zilla School in Sambalpur.

As a diplomat-writer, Ambassador Sahu writes both in Odia and English. His anthology of short stories “Akashra Luha” (Tears of the Sky) and “Chira Malata” (The torn Cover) have been highly appreciated by the Odia readers.

Hailing from Deogarh district, he is the first Indian civil servant of that district. Born in the humble family of noted Odia poet Banamali Sahu and late Sarojani Sahu, he is the younger brother of Dr. Sudhansu Sekhar Sahu, the Joint Director, VSS Medical College, Burla and son-in-law of Engineer Satyabadi Mishra and Urmila Mishra of Puri. His wife Sasmita Mishra, a JNUite and a Ravensavian is a professional painter and an art historian.

“Where ever I may be, Odisha and people of Odisha are always in my heart,” Sahu said.