Idu’l Zuha symbolises love, fraternity and service to humanity: President

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday greeted citizens on the eve of Idu’l Zuha, which falls on Monday, saying the festival symbolises love and service to humanity.

In his message the President said, “On the occasion of Idu’l Zuha, I offer my greetings and good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad.”

“Idu’l Zuha symbolises love, fraternity and service to humanity. Let us commit ourselves to these universal values that represent our composite culture,” the President added.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of ‘Id-ul-Zuha’. In a message, he said that the festival is an ode to the virtues of devotion, faith and sacrifice and inspires feelings of brotherhood, compassion and unity.