Idols installed in new Ram Temple, Puri seer to attend programme

Bantala(Angul): The installation of idols in Ram Temple, built under the aegis of Sitaram Parishad of Bantala in Angul district, was performed with deep religious fervour.

The idols of Lord Ram,Sita and Laxman were installed at the sanctum sanctorum of the newly constructed Ram temple under the supervision of Pandit Sachitananda Saraswati.

Idols of Hanuman, Lord Shiva and Ganesh are also installed at the majestically built Ram temple. Pandit Rohit Kumar Dash led the consecration and subsequent installation of deities in their sanctum sanctorum.

The consecration and installation ceremony was attended by over two thousand devotees amid chanting of Jai Shri Ram. The devotees hailed from nearly 15 panchayats of Angul block.

President of Sitaram Parishad, Mahesh Sahu and his wife coordinated the religious ceremony with the active cooperation of devotees and members of the Parishad.

Prior to installation of idols, a Kalash Yatra was held in which over one thousand women participated clad in yellow attire.

While jajnas (ritualistic sacrificial fire) are being performed in the day, devotees throng the temple premises to hear sermons delivered by the pundits in the evening.

A galaxy of pravachaks(preachers) from across the country have been delivering pravachans (religious discourses) in the evening in the temple complex which is being attended by people from different villages.

The fifteen day religious programme that began on March 13 will culminate on March 27 with the visit of Puri Seer Jagadguru Nischalananda Saraswati. He will offer puja at the newly built Ram temple.

The Jagadguru is scheduled to address a religious gathering here after offering prayer at the Ram temple, according to Sitaram Parishad.