Idol theft racket busted in Bhubaneswar, two arrested

Bhubaneswar: The special task force (STF) of the Crime Branch busted an Idol theft racket in Bhubaneswar and arrested two persons on Saturday.

The arrested were identified as Yusuf Mirza alias Litu (32) and Amir Khan(29), both residents of Kateni village in Chandaka police limits of Khurda district.

One rare ‘Astha Dhatu’ idol weighing 5 kg was seized from their possession.

Earlier, the STF had arrested Sayed Ziulnur, the mastermind of the racket. Two brass ancient Astadhatu Idols of Radhakrushna were seized from him, the Crime Branch officials said.

Efforts are on to crack the entire racket, the officials added.