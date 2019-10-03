Idol immersion in river Ganga to invite Rs 50000 fine

New Delhi: In a bid to control pollution in river Ganga, the central government has issued a 15-point directive over the immersion of idols in the river or its tributaries during the festivals, including Dussehra, Diwali, Chhath and Saraswati Pooja.

According to reports, the directive has been issued by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) to chief secretaries in 11 Ganga basin states. The directive talks of cordoning off ghats and imposes a fine of Rs 50,000 on those who fail to comply with the order.

“No idol immersion into river Ganga and its tributaries and on their banks,” says the directive, which was issued after a meeting between representatives of states and NMCG officials last month.

Reportedly, the officials have been asked to strictly implement the rules against the idol immersion and disposal of puja material in the river and its tributaries. The directive has been issued under the section-5 of The Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.