ICJ to deliver verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav case today

New Delhi: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will decide on Wednesday on Kulbhushan Jadhav case. India has appealed against his death sentence in Pakistan.

According to reports, India has challenged the “farcical trial” of the former Navy officer who was forced to give a confession in Pakistan.

The verdict will be read out at a public sitting of the United Nations court at 6:30 pm IST in The Hague. It may be recalled that Kulbhushan Jadhav, 49, was arrested by Pakistan in March 2016. He was charged with espionage. Jadhav was subsequently sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court.

Pakistan has claimed that its security forces had nabbed the former Indian Navy officer from Balochistan province on March 3, 2016, after he entered the country from Iran.

India maintained that Jadhav was abducted in Iran where he was running business after retiring from the Navy.