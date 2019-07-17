ICJ grants India consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

New Delhi: In a major victory for India, the International Court of Justice today granted consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav and directed Pakistan to suspend his death sentence.

The ICJ also requested Pakistan to review and reconsider the conviction and sentence of Jadhav. Pakistan’s team, headed by Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan, had reached The Hague to hear the verdict.

The ICJ has found, by 15 votes to one, that by not granting consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav without delay, Pakistan has breached the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

The international court has given instructions to reconsider Pakistan over capital punishment on Kulbhushan and granted consular access to Kulbhushan as well as India.