ICICI Bank introduces ‘FD Health’, India’s first fixed deposit with critical illness insurance

Mumbai: ICICI Bank announces the launch of ‘FD Health’, a Fixed Deposit (FD) offering the dual-benefit of investment growth via FD and protection through a critical illness coverage.

The customers will be offered the insurance cover free of cost for the first year and thereafter, they can renew it.

This first-of-its-kind offering in the industry provides the customer a complimentary critical illness cover of Rs. 1 lakh from ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company on opening a FD of Rs. 2 lakh to Rs. 3 lakh for a tenure of at least two years. In addition to getting a competitive interest rate, the customers, who are in the age bracket of 18-50 years, get a complimentary insurance cover for a year on 33 critical illnesses.

The list of critical illnesses under the policy includes specified severity related to cancer, lung disease, kidney failure, liver disease, and benign brain tumor, Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease.

This is the latest addition to the Bank’s bouquet of innovative fixed and recurring deposits under the umbrella of ‘FD Xtra’ which are designed to help its discerning customers to meet various needs and goals at different stages of life.

Speaking on the occasion, Pranav Mishra, Head – Retail Liabilities Group, said, “FDs have been a fundamental investment option for most individuals, irrespective of their risk appetite. With the prevailing volatility in financial markets, we see a renewed interest by customers to invest in FDs as they offer a combination of attractive interest rates, liquidity, safety of capital and assured returns. We have got an encouraging response to the recently launched ‘FD Xtra’, a series of innovative deposit products. Now, we are pleased to launch ‘FD Health’ in order to offer customers protection through a critical illness insurance. This offering is a first in the industry and provides advantage of safety and growth of a fixed deposit along with protection of critical illness cover which will provide financial help, if needed. It comes with a complimentary insurance covering 33 critical illnesses for a period of one year for sum insured of Rs. 1 lakh to the FD holder.”