ICC World Cup warm up match: New Zealand beats India by 6 wickets

London: New Zealand cricket team outclassed India by six wickets in a warm-up game ahead of the World Cup 2019 by six wickets at Kennington Oval in London on Saturday.

Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first. Initially, the Indian batting order set a target of 180 runs to New Zealand.

Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor’s 114-run partnership for the third wicket ensured New Zealand to chase down the target without any problems.

Williamson (67) and Taylor (71) scored half-centuries as New Zealand openers Colin Munro and Martin Guptill lost their wickets to Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya respectively.

Williamson fell prey to Yuzvendra Chahal’s change of pace but his wicket was not enough to change the course of the game.