ICC World Cup: New Zealand beat India by 18 run to reach final

Manchester: Indian campaign ended in ICC World Cup today after suffering a heartbreaking loss of 18 runs to New Zealand in the first semifinal at Manchester.

New Zealand posted a challenging total of 239 runs on the board in 50 overs, over the course of two days as rain played spoilsport in the game forcing the reserve day to be utilised. In reply, MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja slammed the fifties but India failed to chase down the target, falling short by 18 runs.

Collapse of Indian side began with the early loss of three major wickets of K L Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for five runs adding one run each.

New Zealand added only 28 runs to their overnight total in the rain-hit game at Manchester today. Resuming at 211 for 5, the Black Caps managed just one boundary in the remaining 23 balls.

New Zealand became the first team to secure a spot in the final of the tournament and will face the winner of the second semi-final between England and Australia on July 14 at the iconic Lord’s Stadium.