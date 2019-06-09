ICC World Cup IND vs AUS: Sudarsan Pattnaik wishes team India good luck

Puri: Ahead of the highly anticipated clash of India against Australia in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, globally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has wished India best of luck.

Patnaik took to his Twitter handle and posted a picture of a sand mural inscribed with “Good Luck India”.

After a clinical win against South Africa in the opening match of the ICC World Cup, Virat Kohli and his co will face Australia at the Oval in London today.