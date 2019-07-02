ICC World Cup 2019: India to fight for semi-final berth against Bangladesh today

London: Indian team after their first defeat to England, will now take on Bangladesh at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday and will be eyeing to book a place in semi-finals with a win.

Notably, on Sunday, India lost their first World Cup game against England. A day after the match, Vijay Shankar was ruled out of World Cup 2019 on Monday due to a toe injury.

Later, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved Mayank Agarwal as a replacement for Vijay Shankar in the India squad for the remainder of the tournament.

Bangladesh are currently placed sixth in the table and three points behind fourth-placed England, meaning a defeat against India would end their chances of making into the semifinals.

India and Bangladesh have faced each other 35 times in ODIs so far. India has won 29 matches while Bangladesh has won five. However, Bangladesh had defeated India in the 2007 World Cup to knock them out of the tournament.