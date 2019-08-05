ICC Warns Navdeep Saini for Breaching Code of Conduct

New Delhi: Indian fast bowler Navdeep Saini on Monday received an official warning from the ICC for breaching Level One of the ICC Code of Conduct during first T20I against the West Indies in Florida.

Saini was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to using actions or gestures which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon their dismissal. He has also been handed one demerit point.

The incident occurred during the 4th over of the West Indies’ innings when Saini took the wicket of Nicholas Pooran.

The player admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Jeff Crowe of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Nigel Duguid and Gregory Braithwaite, third umpire Leslie Reifer and fourth official Patrick Gustard levelled the charges.

Saini had a spectacular debut. He picked 3 for 17 off his 4 overs and bowled a wicket-maiden in the final over as India restricted West Indies to 95 for 9.

India will face West Indies in the third and final T20I on Tuesday in Guyana.