ICC to work with Interpol in fighting corruption

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has met with Interpol, the organisation that facilitates worldwide police cooperation, to discuss closer working relations as part of its ongoing efforts to combat corruptors in the game.

The General Manager of ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit, Alex Marshall, was at Interpol headquarters in Lyon last week to explore how the two organisations can operate more effectively.

“The ICC and Interpol are keen on working together and our meetings in Lyon last week were productive. The ICC has an excellent relationship with law enforcement agencies in a number of countries but working with Interpol means we are connecting with their 194 members,” Alex said.

“Our focus is on the education of players and prevention and disruption of corruptors. Where our enquiries reveal criminal offences have been committed, we will refer this to the relevant law enforcement organisations and this makes Interpol an important partner for us,” he added.

José de Gracia, Assistant Director of Interpol’s Criminal Networks unit said, “Sport brings people together, but criminals looking to make large profits can undermine its integrity. Our meetings and cooperation with partners such as the ICC help us shape a collaborative, holistic response.”