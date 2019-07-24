ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli retains number one spot

New Delhi: Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli retained his number one spot in the latest ICC Test batsmen’s rankings. The Indian skipper holds the top spot in the ODI rankings as well.

According to the latest ICC Test batsmen’s rankings, Kohli secured the top position with 922 points while New Zealand’s Kane Williamson (913) holds the second spot and Cheteshwar Pujara (881) third.

In the Test team rankings, India hold their top spot before their tour to West Indies and are followed by New Zealand, South Africa, England and Australia.

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin holding the sixth and 10th spot respectively in the bowlers’ list. In the all-rounders’ list, Jadeja is the best-ranked Indian at the third spot.