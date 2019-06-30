ICC partners with Unicef to celebrate ‘one day for children’ at World Cup

Birmingham: International Cricket Council (ICC) in partnership with UNICEF celebrated ‘One Day for Children’ campaign during England-India match in Birmingham today.

#OneDay4Children uses the power and reach of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 to help children learn, play, and be healthy. The money raised will support UNICEF’s work for children in cricket playing nations across the world.

The fixture saw players from both the world’s top-ranked one-day sides in special #OneDay4Children branded kit, celebrities and legends of the game participating in unique activations, and fundraising both in the stadium and across the live broadcast, while over 24,000 spectators join in the action at Edgbaston.

The match promises to be a defining moment of the tournament for all the fans watching at Edgbaston and around the world.

Tournament broadcasters Sky and Star Sports will ensure that the #OneDay4Children experience reaches television audiences around the globe, while ICC Commercial Partners are supporting the event with in-match donations.

Uber pledging $500 for every 4 scored during the match and Booking.com donating £500 for every wicket taken. In addition, Gray Nicolls has created a limited edition light blue bat for the day, with 25% of proceeds going to UNICEF.

David Richardson of the ICC said: “ICC Cricket for Good has enjoyed a long relationship with UNICEF, and we are thrilled to deliver ‘One Day for Children’ alongside them today. We hope that fans in the ground, across the UK and around the world get involved and donate and show the power of the global cricket community to help children play, learn and be healthy.”

Mike Penrose, Executive Director at UNICEF UK, said: “Partnering with ICC Cricket for Good to deliver ‘One Day for Children’ has allowed us to raise vital funds for children worldwide and show the true power of sport for social good. The money raised through this campaign will continue to help children in cricket playing nations, with many projects using the unique power of cricket to deliver these objectives.”

Fans in the UK can donate to #OneDay4Children by texting TEN to 70160 to give £10 or texting TWENTY to 70160 to give £20.