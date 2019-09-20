ICC lists Rahul dravid as left-handed batsman in Hall of Fame page

Bhubaneswar: In making a major error, the ICC listed former India Batting legend and Captain Rahul Dravid as a left-handed batsman in their Hall of Fame page on the website.

Dravid became the fifth Indian to be inducted in the Hall of Fame as fifth Indian.

“BATTING: LEFT-HAND” was written in Dravid’s section on the ICC website made Indian cricket fan badly astonished.

Notably, Dravid was named in the ICC Hall of Fame along with Australia legend Ricky Ponting and England women’s stalwart Claire Taylor during the ICC Annual Conference in Dublin in July.

Dravid played 164 Tests and 344 ODIs for India from 1996 to 2012 and scored a total of 24,177 runs across the two formats.